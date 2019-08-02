$15 million available for Michigan farmers

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - The reward has increased for information on the person or people who zip tied a cat's legs.

Capital Area Humane Society said generous donors increased the offer to $1,500 from the original $500 offered yesterday when the incident happened.

The community has been concerned about how the kitten is doing and the Capital Area Humane Society posted the video above today to show that he is well-loved and cared for while he remains at the shelter during the investigation.

The kitten was found yesterday across from Davis Park at a Webster Farms Subdivision on Pleasant Grove with his legs bound together by zip ties.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Capital Area Humane Society at (517) 626 - 6060.