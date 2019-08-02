LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan farmers who lost crops during the heavy rains and flooding in spring can receive low-interest loans, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
$15 million was approved for the program by the Michigan Legislature and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“Agriculture is a critical piece of our state’s economy,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said.
Farmers should check with their local banks and other financial institutions to see if they are participating in the Agriculture Loan Origination Program.
“This loan program underscores Michigan’s commitment to help our farming families move forward,” said Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell.
MDARD has launched an online resource and information portal so farmers can find the help they need this year.
$15 million available for Michigan farmers
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan farmers who lost crops during the heavy rains and flooding in spring can receive low-interest loans, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.