$15 million in funding to improve railroad pedestrian crossings

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is getting more than $15 million from the federal government.

The money will go toward improving pedestrian crossings along the Michigan Line Railroad from Dearborn to Kalamazoo that cuts through Mid-Michigan.

Officials said this money will help install security and safety features at cross walks to make the rail line safer.

