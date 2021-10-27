Sheriff: 15-year-old brought loaded handgun to Holt High School

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) says that a 15-year-old Holt High School student is being held at the Ingham County Youth Home after he was seen with a loaded handgun on the bus.

The male student was seen showing a loaded Glock 40 caliber handgun to multiple students while on the bus.

ICSO says that around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday they heard that a student may have brought a handgun to the high school earlier that day.

The Delhi division of the ICSO was informed and then detectives were called to investigate.

After reviewing bus video, detectives found the 15-year-old from Lansing at his house with the parents with the gun still in his backpack.

The gun was legally owned by a family member.

There are pending charges of Carrying a Concealed Weapon and possibly other charges.

ICSO says that there is no indication that there was a direct threat made to any students.