15-year-old Oakland County girl jailed for not doing homework released

The teen now known as “Grace” is back home this morning after being released from a juvenile facility on Friday.

Attorneys for the family are speaking out about the fight to get her out, sent there over a probation violating involving homework.

RELATED:

The 15-year-old attorney’s spoke out in front of Children’s Village, the Juvenile Facility in Pontiac, Michigan, where Grace was sent for violating probation for not completing online schoolwork.

Grace was on probation for assault involving her mother and theft.

The family’s attorneys say this case is just one example of a flawed juvenile system