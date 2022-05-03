LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that 150 schools will be receiving a total of $10 million for safety and security equipment.

A total of 57 local districts, 14 intermediate districts, 40 nonpublic schools and 39 public school academies were awarded the funds from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program (CSSGP).

The funds will purchase equipment and technology that will improve the safety of school and staff.

“Michigan’s students and educators deserve to feel safe in school,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “I’m proud that this state-funded grant program helps schools make improvements to help keep students and educators safe by funding more secure learning environments. In my budget proposal for next school year, I’ve proposed $66 million in school safety grants, which is equal to the total amount distributed since 2015. With this historic proposal and my larger education budget, which includes resources to improve every kid’s in-class experience, build and renovate school facilities, and retain and recruit more teachers, we will invest in every school and every district across Michigan.”

Recipients have until July 1, 2023 to spend their awards.

Local schools:

Charlotte Public Schools will receive $220,000

Cole Academy East Lansing will receive $61,184

East Intermediate School in Lansing will receive $50,000

Eaton RESA in Charlotte will receive $50,000

Hillsdale County Intermediate School District in Hillsdale will receive $70,133

Hillsdale Preparatory School in Hillsdale will receive $50,000

Ingham Intermediate School District will receive Mason $50,000

Maple Valley Schools in Vermontville will receive $100,000

Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy in Lansing will receive $50,000

Nextech High School of Lansing in Okemos will receive $23,900

Pam’s Academy of Champions in Lansing will receive $825

Pansophia Academy in Coldwater will receive $20,238

St. Peter Lutheran School in DeWitt will receive $ 15,236

All schools: