155MPH lands Michigan driver in handcuffs

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– “Just because you can…..doesn’t mean you should.”

That’s what Michigan State Police had to say after a motor trooper had to say after registering those speeds from a driver on I-75 near Lahring Road in Holly Township.

According to the trooper, the car was recklessly passing all other vehicles heading northbound.

The trooper quickly caught up to the vehicle about one mile later, conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver for reckless driving, and issued a citation for window tint.

Meanwhile, the white Dodge Charger Hellcat is now sitting in a tow yard, going 0MPH.