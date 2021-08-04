16 charged in Lansing drug trafficking case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Wednesday US Attorney Andrew Birge announced 16 people would face charges related to drug trafficking in the Lansing area.
According to a release from the Department of Justice Western District, eight defendants were charged accused of conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. Seven other defendants were charged in a different complaint accused of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. The last person was charged with indictment with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine base.
Those charged include:
- 39-year-old Edward Washington
- 33-year-old Demanuel Porter
- 30-year-old Jamar Street
- 32-year-old Latisha Mack
- 50-year-old Jerome Till
- 36-year-old Ebony Malone
- 33-year-old Michael Terry
- 46-year-old Angela Dority
- 30-year-old Davanti Heard-White
- 32-year-old John Humphrey
- 33-year-old Marquise Brooks
- 24-year-old Miguel Schooler
- 34-yeard-old Arnon Lake
- 29-year-old Demetrus Heard
- 52-year-old Jeffrey Humphrey
- 30-year-old Jordan Suttles
While making the arrests, officers seized bulk quantities of cash, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. They also found more than 20 guns.