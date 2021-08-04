16 charged in Lansing drug trafficking case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Wednesday US Attorney Andrew Birge announced 16 people would face charges related to drug trafficking in the Lansing area.

According to a release from the Department of Justice Western District, eight defendants were charged accused of conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. Seven other defendants were charged in a different complaint accused of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. The last person was charged with indictment with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine base.

Those charged include:

39-year-old Edward Washington

33-year-old Demanuel Porter

30-year-old Jamar Street

32-year-old Latisha Mack

50-year-old Jerome Till

36-year-old Ebony Malone

33-year-old Michael Terry

46-year-old Angela Dority

30-year-old Davanti Heard-White

32-year-old John Humphrey

33-year-old Marquise Brooks

24-year-old Miguel Schooler

34-yeard-old Arnon Lake

29-year-old Demetrus Heard

52-year-old Jeffrey Humphrey

30-year-old Jordan Suttles

While making the arrests, officers seized bulk quantities of cash, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. They also found more than 20 guns.