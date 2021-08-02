16 COVID-19 cases connected to Muskegon Bike Time event

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WLNS) – At least 16 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the Muskegon Bike Time event, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced. The event was held from July 15 to July 18.
Muskegon Bike Time is a four-day motorcyle event held in West Michigan. The MDHHS is is urging all attendees to get tested for COVID.
“We continue to see outbreaks of COVID-19 in Michigan, including outbreaks involving the more transmissible Delta variant,” said. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “Attendees at Bike Time may have been exposed and are urged to get tested based on CDC’s latest guidelines. Our best protection against the virus is the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. I urge all eligible Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Click here to find a testing site near you.