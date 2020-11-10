16-month-old boy hit and killed after wandering into mid-Michigan road

ALMA, MI – According to our media partners at MLive, a 16-month-old boy was hit and killed after police say he wandered into a Gratiot County road.

Deputies with the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, to a car/pedestrian crash in the 3000 block of Lumberjack Road in Sumner Township, southwest of Alma.

The boy had wandered into the road as a pickup driven by a 24-year-old Alma man approached the area, according to a Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The driver attempted to swerve and miss the boy, but the move was unsuccessful.

The boy was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. The driver was not injured.

North Lumberjack Road was shut down for a few hours to allow for a police investigation.

The initial investigation shows the vehicle was traveling at or below the posted speed limit. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a factor in the crash, police said.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

<<<Roberto Acosta | racosta1@mlive.com