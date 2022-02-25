LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a February 16 homicide.

At approximately 9:27 p.m., Lansing Police Officers arrived on the 3500 block of Wainwright Ave and discovered a 17-year-old girl with gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted first aid on her until Lansing Fire arrived and transported her to a hospital. She was later pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Allayah Walker-Travis.

According to police, witnesses stated the shooting was related to an argument. A 20-year-old man was arrested but then cleared of any wrongdoing.

Today, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office charged a 16-year-old boy in relation to the murder.

He was charged with:

Count 1-Open Murder-Felony

Count 2-Carrying a Concealed Weapon-Felony

Count 3-Carrying a Firearm with Unlawful Intent-Felony

He is currently being held at a juvenile facility.