SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 16-year-old male was shot and killed during an altercation in Somerset Township Saturday night, police say.

Police were called to Mill Street for the incident around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they saw a 16-year-old shot and in critical condition. He was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Somerset Township Police Department was helped by multiple different agencies, including the Michigan State Police, the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department, the Cambridge Township Police Department, Somerset Township Fire and EMS and Addison EMS.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation.