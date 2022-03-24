LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 163 Michigan localities will receive tens of millions of dollars in funding from marijuana sales.

Next week, 62 cities, 15 villages, 33 townships and 53 counties will receive a portion of $42.2 million in funds collected from the sale of adult-use marijuana.

That’s an average of $56,400 for each dispensary and micro-businesses located in each municipality’s jurisdiction.

The revenue was collected from 374 businesses during the 2021 fiscal year.

In 2021, over $111 million was collected from the 10% adult-use marijuana tax. In total, $172 million was available for distribution from the funds. The remaining funds were sent to other programs.

$49.3 million was sent to the School Aid Fund for K-12 education and another $49.3 million was sent to the Michigan Transportation Fund.

In the 2021 fiscal year, more than $1.1 billion in adult user marijuana sales were reported.

“It’s rewarding to see that the agency’s balanced regulatory approach is effectively protecting consumers while still allowing Michigan businesses to grow and thrive,” said MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo in a press release. “The funding provided directly to local governments – and the thousands of jobs created across the state – show that Michigan is leading the way in the cannabis industry.”