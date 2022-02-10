LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A piece of legislation is doling out some serious cash to build public electric vehicle charging stations across the state of Michigan this year.

Michigan will receive over $16 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law in November of 2021.

The funding announcement came from Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters earlier Thursday.

Electric vehicles are a key part of our clean energy future and the best way to stop paying high gas prices. But you can’t drive one without access to convenient charging stations. This investment will help make sure we have public charging stations across Michigan so that it’s easier for people to drive the electric vehicles being made here in Michigan.” Senator Debbie Stabenow

There’s no doubt that the future of the auto industry is electric – and the bipartisan infrastructure law will provide needed investments to build charging stations across our state,” said Senator Peters. “I’m proud to have helped pass this legislation into law to create good-paying jobs in Michigan, shore up domestic manufacturing, and tackle the climate crisis head on.” Senator Gary Peters

In addition to strengthening EV infrastructure, the legislation includes funding to rebuild roads and bridges, keep drinking water safe, bring high-speed internet to under-served areas of Michigan, finish modernizing the Soo Locks and to invest in the Great Lakes.