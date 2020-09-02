16th Annual college colors day unites fans in nationwide show of school spirit

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Who’s got spirit? Even though fall on college campuses will look much different this year, fans can still unite in celebration of the 16th annual College Colors Day this Friday, September 4.

The national holiday, created by collegiate licensing leader CLC, encourages over 185 million fans to don the apparel of their favorite college and share their spirit via social media, using the hashtag #CollegeColorsDay.

This year’s College Colors Day theme, “United We Fan,” emphasizes the power of togetherness that shared college fandom provides even though fans might be physically apart. While fans may be missing fall sports and traditional campus events, their unity and pride remains stronger than ever.

“Even though people may not be able to gather in person for College Colors Day this year, it remains incredibly special, because the connection to their favorite college means more now than it ever has before,” said Nicole Armentrout, Vice President, Marketing at CLC.

Fans are encouraged to not only share and use #CollegeColorsDay on social media, but to visit CollegeColorsDay.com for more sharable content and other ways they can participate in the campaign. The site also offers fans a chance to win official collegiate merchandise of their favorite university.

As in years past, College Colors Day will celebrate the special community of fans that make their schools so special, because United We Fan.