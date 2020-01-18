UPDATE: 17-year-old girl who was missing from Lansing was found

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (12:36 p.m.): The missing 17-year-old girl has been found.
ORIGINAL STORY: A 17-year-old has been reported missing out of Lansing, according to Capital Area Ingham County Alerts.
The teenage girl has long blond hair and is 5-foot-2.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants with no shoes or jacket.
The girl left the area of Wise Road and Nonette Drive on foot less than an hour ago.
If you see anyone matching this description, please call 9-1-1.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
