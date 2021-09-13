18 mid-Michigan schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks

A Texas school district has 781 students in quarantine due to mass COVID-19 spread. (Photo: Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout mid-Michigan, with 18 schools and one transportation service having a cumulative total of 85 COVID-19 cases.

According to the Mid-Michigan District Health Department, Bath High School has the highest COVID-19 outbreak numbers with 11 cases among both students and staff.

The numbers are up to date as of today.

Courtesy: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Concerned about your child potentially having had contact with someone with COVID-19?

MDHHS recently released updated precautions that discuss things like quarantine versus isolation, when a student exposed to COVID-19 can stay in school and school testing opportunities.

What are the updated school quarantine guidelines?

There are three situations in which a student can have been exposed to COVID-19, and go to school without quarantining:

The exposed student can remain in school if they wear a mask and monitor symptoms for 14 days after their exposure. Students who were not wearing a mask, or if they were within 3 feet when they were exposed, should test for COVID-19 once on day 3, 4, or 5 after their last exposure to the COVID-positive student. If the exposed student tests positive, then the student should isolate and follow directions from their local health department. A student who was masked and exposed to a COVID-positive student who was

• The exposed student can remain in school if they continue to wear a mask, but they should monitor symptoms for 14 days following the exposure. A student who was masked and exposed to a COVID-positive student who was

Additionally, there are situations where students have been exposed to COVID-19 should not return to school:

Unvaccinated students who are unmasked are more likely to become ill because they are more likely to have been exposed to larger amounts of virus. • The exposed student should not remain in school, and instead the student should quarantine at home for 10 days following the exposure. A student who was masked and exposed to a COVID-positive student who was

MDHHS goes on to state that anyone who shows COVID-19 symptoms should get tested for COVID-19 and isolate.

Both quarantine and isolation are determined by local health departments, so quarantine factors may be modified.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of the story said there were 16 schools experiencing outbreaks, there has actually been 18.