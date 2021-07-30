18 students, 6 staff positive for COVID-19 at Okemos learning center

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – 24 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found at Cornell Elementary School in Okemos, the Okemos Board of Education President Dean Bolton Confirmed.

The outbreak happened during summer Communication Education programming and details have not been released regarding which classrooms our age groups the outbreak happened in.

Of the infected,18 are students and 6 are staff members.

The program is closed for two weeks.

Summer Community Education classes are typically held at Edgewood, but this year they were held at Cornell Elementary due to renovations.

The Ingham County Health Department is aware of the cases, and the school district will be giving the Department names and contact info of those possibly exposed.