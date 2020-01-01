18-year-old arrested after shooting at people on porch in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WLNS) – A man was arrested on New Year’s Eve after police said he shot a gun at a group of people gathered on a porch in Kalamazoo.
An officer saw the 18-year-old firing a handgun in the middle of Hays Park Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, according to a press release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Police said the only injury in the incident was to the suspect when he shot himself in the leg.
The suspect attempted to flee the area on foot but was apprehended without harm, police said. A loaded firearm was found in the man’s possession, police said.
The man was arrested on three felony weapons charges and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail, according to our media partners at MLive.
