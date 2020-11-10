18-year-old Bath man dies in Clinton County car crash

Clinton County, Mich. (WLNS) — An 18-year-old Bath man is dead after a car crash in Victor Township Monday night, Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies report.

Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on South Chandler Road, south of Ballantine Road at 11:45 p.m. Monday night.

The investigation shows the vehicle was heading northbound, lost control, went off the road and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only person in the car.

Deputies were assisted by Bath Township and DeWitt Township Police Departments as well as Lainsburg Fire, Mercy Ambulance and Clinton County Central Dispatch.

The crash is still being investigated and the driver’s name is not being released until his family has been notified.