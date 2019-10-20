18-year-old shot, killed in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday morning.

It happened at 11:09 a.m. in the 100 block of W. Fairfield Avenue, which is on the northeast side of the city.

Lansing police say when they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they have identified and located everyone involved with the shooting, but did not say whether or not any arrests were made. 6 News is working to learn this information.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was random, and say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517.483.4600 or Crime Stoppers at 517.483.7867.