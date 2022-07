LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A teen was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Lansing police tell 6 News.

Around 12:30 a.m. officers were sent to the 3900 block of W. Jolly Rd.

The Lansing Police Department says an 18-year-old was shot in the area and has non-life-threatening injuries.

They were taken to the hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.

