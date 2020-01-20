Closings & Delays
19 nurses at one hospital give birth to their babies

One Nebraska hospital was very busy his week.

Nineteen nurses from the Methodist Women’s Hospital all gave birth to healthy babies.

The nurses posted a photo with their newborns to the hospital’s Twitter.

In total, there were 11 girl babies and eight boys.

