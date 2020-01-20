19 nurses at one hospital give birth to their babies

One Nebraska hospital was very busy his week.
Nineteen nurses from the Methodist Women’s Hospital all gave birth to healthy babies.
The nurses posted a photo with their newborns to the hospital’s Twitter.
There was a baby boom in the Methodist Women's Hospital NICU last year, as 19 (!!!) staff members had babies.— Methodist Health System (@MeaningOfCare) January 19, 2020
Today they gathered for a group photo and to share stories. Watch @WOWT6News, @3NewsNowOmaha and @KETV tonight for more. pic.twitter.com/yAvUnmXuFA
In total, there were 11 girl babies and eight boys.