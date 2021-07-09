19-year-old in shooting turned car crash dies, now homicide investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A 19-year-old who was shot Monday has died, and the Lansing Police Department says the case has now turned into a homicide investigation.

Cashad Jerry Pops was shot shortly before 4 a.m. in the area of Martin L. King and St. Joseph Highway after two cars began shooting at one another. Police found the car Pops was in after it crashed in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. BLVD. and Ottawa Street. Pops was in the driver’s seat and had a gunshot wound to the head.

A girl was also in the car but was not hurt in the shooting or crash.

The other vehicle left the area following the crash, and no one has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600 or Detective Mike Looney at 517-483-6869.

