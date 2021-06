JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– A 19-year-old man was shot in Jackson on Sunday, according to the city police department.

It happened in the area of First and Union Street.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not say when they responded to the call, or any further information about the shooting.

It’s not known if investigators are looking for a suspect, or if they know the identity of the shooter.

This story is developing and will be updated.