Lansing (WLNS):

The winner of the $1 million powerball ticket did not claim the ticket.

The ticket has now expired and the money will be given to the School Aid Fund.

The ticket expired at 4:45 p.m. and was purchased at the Marathon Gas station located at 27745 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

It was the fourth $1 million prize to go unclaimed in 2019.

The record for an unclaimed Lottery prize in Michigan was 19 years ago when a $34 million prize went unclaimed.