LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Raids were recently conducted at two alleged storefront casinos in Lansing.

The first raid was executed at Bourbon Street in the Logan Square Shopping Center on the 3200 block of S. MLK Blvd. and the second raid was conducted on March 4 at 777 Game of Skill on the 5000 block of S. Cedar St.

The Lansing Police first reached out to the Michigan Gaming Control Board for help investigating an alleged illegal gambling operation.

“The MGCB is committed to helping communities statewide remove illegal gambling machines, and we are happy to support the Lansing Police Department in this investigation,” said Henry Williams, executive director, MGCB.

Police say that several types of gambling machines were available for people to play at the two locations that were searched.

At the Logan Square location, there were 28 full-size slot machines, one virtual blackjack table, and other casino-style games, for a total of 62 machines. Meanwhile, 13 full-size slot machines and several other gambling games were removed from the South Cedar St. location.

“Unregulated, illegal gambling operations in Lansing invite crime into our neighborhoods and business corridors. We are doing all we can to identify these illegal establishments and shut them down permanently. I am thankful for the efforts of the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the Attorney General, and other state agencies in working with the Lansing Police Department to shut down these illegal operations and keep our residents safe,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

In total, 82 machines were removed along with $91,532 in suspected gambling proceeds as part of these two investigations.

“Partnerships in law enforcement are a large part of successful crime fighting. This investigation shows how the efforts of Lansing Police working with MGCB and the Attorney General bring success to a complex investigation,” said Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee.

This is not the first incident like this. Back in July of 2018, a Lansing woman was sentenced to jail and four others pled guilty for running an illegal gambling operation in a store at the Logan Square shopping center, the gaming board said.