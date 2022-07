INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two people were arrested by the Michigan State Police on Monday after a traffic stop in Ingham County.

The Michigan State Police troopers said they made the traffic stop and it eventually led to the arrest of two people for carrying a concealed weapon.

Officials didn’t give too much information about when and where the stop happened other than saying it was in Ingham County on Monday.

However, they did include photos of the weapons that were confiscated.