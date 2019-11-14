2 Battle Creek men sentenced to 60 months imprisonment on fentanyl and heroin charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Battle Creek men have been sentenced to 60 months in prison by federal court for their role in conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fetanyl and a detectable amount of heroin.

U.S. Attorney General Andrew Birdge announced that Elias Deshawnte Mills and Ralph Knox II will serve this sentence and four years supervised release after a case involving two seizures of drugs.

The first seizure followed a traffic stop of a car carrying Mills travelling from Detroit, where he obtained the fentanyl and other drugs, to Battle Creek, the Attorney’s Office reports.

Battle Creek Police uncovered the fentanyl from a woman’s body cavity after a police dog identified that the drug could be where the woman was sitting.

The second drug seizure came after police investigated and discovered where Knox and Mills stored the drugs in Knox’s Battle Creek home.

The fentanyl was found in an open kitchen drawer in a house where four minor children lived.

Both Mills and Knox had prior Calhoun County drug convictions.

The investigation was conducted by the Battle Creek Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Assistant U.S. Attorneys Vito S. Solitro and Kate Zell prosecuted the case.