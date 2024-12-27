GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men are facing a federal drug charge after police seized 44 pounds of cocaine outside a West Michigan hotel.

The seizure happened Nov. 21 in Grandville following an investigation by federal law enforcement.

Police received information about an individual in Texas who was “able and willing to provide large amounts of cocaine from Chicago, Illinois to Grand Rapids, Michigan,” an agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration wrote in a criminal complaint.

With the assistance of electronic surveillance, investigators focused on two rental cars with out-of-state license plates, court records show. The vehicles eventually arrived at a hotel in the area of 44th Street SW and I-196.

The drivers were identified as Tyrone Munoz and Raul Robledo. Police seized one tightly-wrapped package of cocaine from one vehicle and 19 packages from the other vehicle, court records show.

In all, 20 kilograms of cocaine were seized — all wrapped in brown duct tape. It is equivalent to 44 pounds. Nineteen of the packages were found in a duffel bag in a white Toyota; the remaining package was in a red Toyota, records show.

Munoz and Robledo were indicted last week on a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. The pair entered not guilty pleas to the 20-year felony.

A pretrial conference has been set for next month.