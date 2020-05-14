2 charged in connection with Eaton Co. break-ins

Charlotte, MI (WLNS) – Two Lansing men face a number of charges in connection with a series of larcenies from vehicles in the Dimondale area earlier this week.

Monte Davidson, 20, of Lansing and Chauncey Mendenhall, 22, of Lansing (pictured left to right above) were arrested early Tuesday morning by Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police troopers.

They now each face four charges, including resisting and obstructing police officers, financial transaction device stealing, breaking and entering of a vehicle and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering from a vehicle.

Davidson’s bond was set at $10,000 cash and Mendenhall’s bond was $1,000 personal recognizance.