ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police (MSP) are still investigating a crash that killed two people.

According to MSP, around 4:35 p.m Sunday., a 75-year-old man from Ithaca was heading south on S. Sommerton Rd. when he did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection on E. Blanchard Rd. in Lincoln Twp.

The 75-year-old’s car collided with a car containing three individuals. The driver and rear passenger of the car that was hit were pronounced dead at the crash site.

The front seat passenger was taken to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw via helicopter.

The 75-year-old was taken to a hospital in Midland for his injuries.