CORRECTION: The dogs were saved from a Grand Ledge mobile home.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Two dogs were saved from a mobile home fire in Grand Ledge.

The Grand Ledge Fire Department received a call around 5:22 p.m. Monday regarding a mobile home fire on North Clinton Street.

The fire started at the back of the trailer and spread quickly throughout the home, Fire Chief Mike Roman told 6 News.

No one was home, but two dogs were inside. The first dog was immediately removed from the home, but the other dog was in a cage in the back of the trailer, covered by a blanket.

The animal was rescued after around 40 minutes of firefighting and was given oxygen. It is now recovering at a veterinarian’s office.

The family says they are ecstatic, and that they can replace a home, but can’t replace a dog.

Roman called the firefighters “awesome.”