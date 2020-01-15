UPDATE: 2 hospitalized after officer-involved crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (2:56 p.m.): A DeWitt Township Police officer is in surgery at this hour for injuries he received following a crash this morning.



DeWitt Township Police Chief Gute tells 6 News that his department was assisting Laingsburg Police in the pursuit of a van.



The van was heading west on Jason Road at Old U.S. 27 just before 11:00 a.m. today.



Stop sticks were laid out on the road and flattened the tires on the van.



Gute tells 6 News that the driver of the van swerved into the path of the DeWitt Township Police vehicle, causing the crash. Police believe the driver intentionally crashed into the police vehicle.



Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles and the police vehicle began to burn.



The drivers were cut out of their vehicles and taken to a local hospital.



Gute tells 6 News the officer’s injuries are “serious but not life-threatening”.



The condition of the other driver is not known at this time.

>>>This story continues to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News.

UPDATE: (2:06 p.m.): 6 News has been told by people at the scene of a crash between a DeWitt Township Police vehicle and a passenger van that there appeared to be a pursuit before the crash.



Police are not confirming that there was a pursuit before the crash.



6 News has also learned that two people were taken to a local hospital as a result of the crash.

>>>6 News crews are at the scene are working to get more details and will update this story when more information becomes available.

UPDATE (1:21 p.m.): 6 News can confirm that an officer was taken to the hospital, his status can’t be confirmed at this time.



ORIGINAL STORY: A DeWitt Township Police Vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle this morning on old US-27 between Jason Road and Price Road.



6 News has a crew on the scene and another on the way.



This story will be updated as more details become available.