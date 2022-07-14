DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit Police Department said on Twitter that multiple people were shot in the area of E. Larned and Orleans St.

According to WXYZ in Detroit, two people were killed in the incident. Around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday a burgundy Ford with four people came to a stop when another SUV came up and began firing at the Ford, Detroit police said.

Three of the four people inside the Ford were hit. One person was who was hit is in critical condition, and two were killed on the scene, Detroit police said.

All of the victims were men in their 20s, according to police.

This is a developing story.