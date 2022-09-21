NILES, Mich. (WLNS) — Officers with the Niles Police Department are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Tuesday night.

According to a story from ABC57, police were sent to the scene around 11:37 p.m.

Police say a group approached a home on 6th Avenue and fired shots, then drove off.

Two females, aged 16 and 18, have been confirmed dead.

In addition, three men were also rushed to the hospital with injuries.

Police on scene said they believe the shooting is related to a similar situation that occurred on Sept. 9.

Have any information on the shooting? Give the Niles Detective Bureau a call at 269-683-0404.