2 marijuana bills to inform minors and pregnant women of safety concerns

LANSING, Mich. — Lt. Governor Gilchrist signed House Bills 4126 and 4127 into law today. The two bills aim to inform pregnant women and minors of the effects of marijuana usage.

House Bill 4126 requires the Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) to make a rule requiring marijuana establishments to include a warning on marijuana packaging for women who are pregnant, planning to become pregnant or breastfeeding. The bill was sponsored by Representative Thomas Albert, R – Lowell.

House Bill 4127 requires the MRA to establish informational pamphlet standards, and requires marijuana establishments to make a pamphlet available to every patron at the time of sale that includes safety information related to marijuana use by minors and the poison control hotline number. The bill was sponsored by Representative Daire Rendon, R – Lake City.