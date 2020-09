Lansing, Mich (WLNS) — A 2-month-old baby in Michigan has died from COVID-19, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Wednesday at a live press conference.

Dr. Khaldun said children are capable of transmitting the virus to other people despite their reduced likelihood of getting severley ill themselves.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reported 549,000-plus cases of COVID-19 among children as of September 10. Overall, children represent 10% of all COVID-19 cases.