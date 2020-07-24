MSU Football Team must quarantine after 2 more test positive for COVID-19

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The entire MSU Spartan Football Team must quarantine for 14 days after another staff member and player tested positive for COVID-19, according to MSU Athletics.

As part of the athletic department’s return to campus policy, student-athletes quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19.

The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements for student-athletes.

Surveillance testing of student-athletes was completed on Wednesday, July 22 as previously planned, and will be repeated prior to their clearance to return to workouts.