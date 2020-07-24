MSU Football Team must quarantine after 2 more test positive for COVID-19

Michigan

by: Megan Schellong

Posted: / Updated:

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The entire MSU Spartan Football Team must quarantine for 14 days after another staff member and player tested positive for COVID-19, according to MSU Athletics.

As part of the athletic department’s return to campus policy, student-athletes quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19.

The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements for student-athletes.

Surveillance testing of student-athletes was completed on Wednesday, July 22 as previously planned, and will be repeated prior to their clearance to return to workouts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar