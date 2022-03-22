LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After nearly 25 years behind bars, the Oakland County convictions of George DeJesus and Melvin DeJesus have been vacated.

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Martha D. Anderson set aside the convictions Tuesday morning during a hearing held via Zoom.

The brothers were wrongfully convicted of murder and felony firearm in 1997.

New evidence discovered during the Department of the Attorney General’s Conviction Integrity Unit’s (CIU) investigation exonerates both men after nearly 25 years in prison.

“I just want to thank God first, because without him nothing is possible,” said George DeJesus. “I am thankful that the truth is finally realized and hope that our family as well as the victim’s family can finally heal and put all of this behind us. I realize that justice for my brother and I also means opening up old wounds for the victim’s family. My heart goes out to them and I will be praying for them.”

I appreciate the tireless work the unit put in to secure these exonerations for the DeJesus brothers. This day is another source of great pride for our Conviction Integrity Unit, which was established in 2019 to ensure those convicted of state crimes are in fact guilty. I look forward to our continued collaboration with the Cooley Innocence Project and University of Michigan Innocence Clinic in our collective pursuit of providing justice to those wrongfully imprisoned.“ Attorney General Dana Nessel

Both the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office collaborated with the CIU to provide essential information, as well as giving evidence for DNA testing.

“I wish to apologize for the actions taken by your fellow citizens against you 25-years ago. Twenty-five years of your life have been taken from you that cannot be replaced. Hopefully, you will find some solace in the fact that you will be able to rejoin your family and start living a normal life outside the prison walls. I wish you the best,” said Judge Martha D. Anderson.

BACKGROUND

On July 11, 1995, a woman’s body was found in her home in Pontiac, Michigan.

According to the Attorney General, she was found nude in her basement with a pillowcase over her head and wires binding her neck, wrists, and ankles.

Brandon Gohagen was linked to the crime scene through DNA and eventually confessed to sexually assaulting the victim.

Gohagen claimed that Melvin forced Gohagen to sexually assault the victim and then Melvin and George bound the victim and beat her to death. Gohagen received a deal and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in exchange for his testimony against George and Melvin.

At trial, George and Melvin presented alibi defenses that they were all at a party on Saturday night, the night Gohagen said the crime occurred. George, Melvin, and Gohagen went their separate ways after the party. However, both alibi witnesses were scrutinized as they were inconsistent as to whether the party was on Friday or Saturday. George and Melvin were ultimately convicted by a jury in 1997 and sentenced to serve life without parole in the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) on Dec. 30, 1997.

In 2017, Gohagen was convicted of a 1994 sexual assault and murder of another woman in Oakland County. Gohagen acted alone in that crime.

In addition to the 1995 and the 1994 cases, the CIU discovered 12 other women who were emotionally, physically, and sexually abused by Gohagen.

Additionally, the CIU spoke to numerous witnesses and reviewed decades of documents. The CIU located witness statements made within weeks of the crime that corroborated the brothers’ alibis the night of the 1995 murder.

George is being released from the Michigan Reformatory in Ionia and will reunite with his brother and family in Lansing at One North Kitchen, 5001 W. Saginaw Hwy., Lansing, MI 48917 at 11 a.m.