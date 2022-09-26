BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two of the three people arrested after a Battle Creek 2-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting last week have been formally charged with murder.

Martavon Nelson, 18, was arraigned Monday on charges of murder, assault, and obstructing justice/failure to appear. Bond was denied, which means he’ll stay behind bars while his case works its way through the courts.

Jaylen Smith, 17, was charged with open murder, three counts of felony firearm, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle causing death, discharge at a building causing death and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was denied.

The shooting happened in the early hours of Sept. 20 on Cliff Street near Douglas Street in Battle Creek. Police say an SUV drove by and three people inside fired several shots into a house that contains apartments. Kai Turner, 2, was shot in the head. He died later in the day at the hospital.

The Battle Creek Police Department says the people it suspects were the intended targets were in a different apartment in the same house.

The SUV used in the shooting was recovered later Sept. 20. It had been stolen two days earlier.

The suspects were arrested Wednesday and Thursday, two of them in Battle Creek and one in the Detroit area. The third suspect has not yet been formally arraigned, so News 8 is not yet using his name. He is 18.

Police said tips from the public helped them find the suspects.

“The outrage from the community with this specific crime was significant and that’s why we saw such an outpouring of information, people willing to help and wanting to help in bringing these suspects to justice,” BCPD Detective Sgt. Chris Rabbitt said last week. “People wanted to see justice for Kai Turner.”