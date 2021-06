OLIVET, Mich. (WLNS) — Two people were arrested last night by Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputies after they removed converters from cars at the Dollar General in Olivet.

The converters were found in the suspects cars just after the thefts.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office tells us that a witness was key to the arrest.

The ECSO said that if you see suspicious behavior such as a subject going under a car quickly, don’t wait to call.