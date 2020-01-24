3 people being checked for Coronavirus in Michigan

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports three people are being checked for the Novel Coronavirus that originated in Wuman, China.

The people, two in Washtenaw County and one in Macomb County, are being tested and specimens have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control.

Test results are expected within several days.

The three people met the guidelines for possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Focus is given to people who have symptoms of lower respiratory illness (cough or difficulty breathing), fever, and report a travel history that includes Wuhan or contact with an ill individual who is under investigation for coronavirus infection.

According to a news release from the MDHHS, the three people in Michigan being tested have mild illnesses and are self-isolating.

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses common among animals and humans. In rare cases, the virus can be transmitted from animals to humans.

This Novel Coronavirus is a newly discovered version that has not been previously detected in animals or humans and was first found in Wunan, China.