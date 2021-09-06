2 people injured after police chase, crash near Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a police chase in Holland early Monday morning.

Police say the chase started just after 2 a.m. near Lincoln Road and 48th Street. Officers say they were investigating a domestic situation when the driver took off.

Police say the driver, a 25-year-old man from Holland, was heading east. Officers began to chase the suspect and finally caught up to the car when the driver lost control and crashed on a dirt road near 84th Avenue and Frontage Street in the Zeeland area.

Police say there was also a 19-year-old woman in the car at the time.

Crash scene after police pursuit

Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital. Police say both are expected to survive. Their names have not been released.

Officers say the driver is now facing multiple charges but did not specify what those charges are. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.