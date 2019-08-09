2 sexual assaults reported at Faster Horses, 1 Lansing man arrested

A 16-year-old girl was found unconscious and partially unclothed inside a portable toilet at the Faster Horses Music Festival last month.

According to our media partners at MLive, the girl was found July 21 and it’s not clear yet what happened.

Police are investigating this as a possible sexual assault.

The girl, whose mother said had been staying overnight with a friend and apparently snuck out to go to the festival, was found in the portable toilet by her older sister, who also was attending the show.

The 16-year-old appeared to be drunk or drugged.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then was sent to Ann Arbor for a rape kit test.

The second alleged incidentt resulted in the arrest of a Lansing man after he entered the women’s shower and assaulted a woman.

According to police, Michael Breedlove, 22, entered the women’s showers just before 8:00 a.m. July 21. He was naked when he walked into a shower occupied by a 24-year-old woman. She was able to escape and call for help.

Breedlove was found intoxicated in the shower and was arrested.

He faces one count each of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and indecent exposure.

>>>More from MLive: 2 sexual assaults reported at Faster Horses, 1 arrest made