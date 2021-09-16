2 suspected car converter thieves arrested in Delta Township

DEALTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Around 8:00 p.m. last night, a person confronted someone who was attempting to steal a converter from their car, according to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect then came at the victim with a sawzall, and then left the scene in their car.

Later that night, an ECSO deputy saw the car that had left the scene and was able to arrest two suspects.

The victim was not hurt and the two suspects face charges in reference to the attempted converter theft and felonious assault.