IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Ionia County is looking for new administrative and financial leadership after both the county administrator and finance director unexpectedly turned in their resignations Wednesday.

The resignation letters from county Administrator Stephanie Fox and Finance Director Linda Pique came hours after the controversial decision to overrule Fox’s firing of a longtime county road department worker.

“I had no idea they were planning to resign,” 7th District County Ionia County Commissioner Georgia Sharp said.

Sharp chairs the county’s personnel committee, which reinstated county road department employee Howard White.

Fox had fired White over a number of allegations, including failure to discipline a road department employee he supervised — and to whom he is also related — and questions over county bills to the Michigan Department of transportation for various winter roadwork. White appealed the firing to Sharp’s committee, which voted 2-1 to reinstate him.

Sharp says she based her decision on a lack of evidence.

“In my mind, I made the decision there’s just not enough here to take an employee who’s been with the county 25 to 30 years, who’s ready to retire within two to four years, and end his career in this way,” Sharp told News 8. “We have a county appeal policy. And that’s what we were following. We have a county appeal policy.”

Both Fox and Pique declined comment on their decisions.

In her resignation letter, Fox wrote, “My decision to terminate Mr. White’s employment was made in clear accordance with existing Board Resolutions, Policies and the advice of County attorneys.”

Sharp said that next week, the county board will meet to consider an interim administrator and finance director. Until then, they’re redotting the i’s and recrossing the t’s.

“We’re in the works of getting all of the signatures on bank accounts, on the paperwork changed over,” Sharp said. “We’ll come out fine. We’ll do fine.”

Once the interim administrator and finance director are appointed, the county board will start the process of in finding more permanent replacements.