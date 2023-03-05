UNDATED (WOOD) — Two anglers are recovering after falling through thin ice while ice fishing on Sunday.

The first incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on Townline Lake in Montcalm County. Patrick Carr, Chief of the Lakeview District Fire Department, told News 8 that a 50-year-old man and a 6-year-old were out on the water ice fishing when the man fell in.

The man was in the water for approximately an hour before rescue crews were able to pull him out. The child never fell in.

A second angler was rescued just minutes later at Latimer Park in Morley.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says the first rescue calls came in at 2:44 p.m. A 43-year-old man from Stanwood fell through thin ice and was spotted yelling for help from the water.

A rescue crew from the Morley Fire Department crawled out approximately 100 feet to pull him to safety.