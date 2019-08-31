5 killed in Texas shooting, shooter dead

UPDATE: KOSA reports the Odessa Police Department said that five people have been killed in today’s shooting. A total of 21 people were hurt in the shooting. The victims have not been identified at this time.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said three law enforcement officers were also shot.

Law enforcement agencies from across the area have assisted with the shooting.

UPDATE: ODESSA, Texas (AP) – Police say there are “multiple gunshot victims” in West Texas after one or more suspects opened fire. The Midland, Texas, Police Department said Saturday that one of the suspects is believed to be driving a gold-colored vehicle and has a rifle. Police in Odessa say a postal vehicle also was hijacked and someone was firing at random, hitting multiple people.

MIDLAND/ODESSA, TX. (WLNS) — 20 injuries have been reported in connection to a shooting Saturday according to our CBS affiliate KOSA.

KOSA reports that according to the City of Midland, a suspect shot a trooper in the westbound lanes of I-20 and shot several people afterwards.

According to our CBS affiliate, there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland.

The two vehicles in question are gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van.

The City of Odessa is urging the public to stay inside their homes.

