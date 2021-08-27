20-year-old fights for life following Ionia Co. crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A 20-year-old woman from Holland is fighting for life Friday, followng a crash Thursday afternoon in Ionia County.

According to the sheriff’s office, shortly after 2:30 p.m., the woman rear-ended a large box truck on I-96 near Knox R.d in Portland Township during a traffic back-up from a different accident.

First responders had to free the woman from the vehicle where she was then taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the box truck was not injured.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and it remains under investigation.