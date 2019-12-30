$200 million more spent in Lansing construction and permits in 2019

Roughly $200 million more dollars were spent this year in construction and permit activity, compared to last year, according to Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

The increase was due in part to several projects including the Red Cedar Development, McLaren’s new medical facility, the downtown grocery store with hotel and housing, Oliver Towers, the Y Site and Waypoint.

“The City of Lansing is growing, and people are eager to invest here,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “We are excited for the results of the investments made in 2019, as they will create more jobs, retail, housing, business and other opportunities for residents and visitors. These developments will also create a more vibrant and walkable community, which will continue to help attract and retain talent in Lansing.”

As of Dec. 3, 2019, Lansing Building Safety Office (BSO) issued 7,682 permits required for building construction during the calendar year.

That is 478 more permits than the 2018 numbers.

Electrical Permits: 1,745

Mechanical Permits: 2,052

Plumbing Permits: 1,770

Building Permits: 1,977